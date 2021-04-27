Apple iOS 14.5 update will help you unlock phone by wearing a mask: THESE iPhones will support this

Keeping in mind of COVID-19 pandemic, Apple has released a new update of iOS 14.5 which has added many new features like unlocking the phone with your Apple Watch, AirTag support, and Trekking transparency feature. Not only this but there is also a feature of privacy control.

iOS 14.5 will work better in devices such as iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Mini, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Pro, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, iPhone 7 And it will work in iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone SE (2016), iPod Touch (Seventh Generation).

If your device is awaiting an update of iOS 14.5, then it will automatically upload iOS 14.5 overnight. You can also do this manually by clicking on the Settings app, then to General. After that go to the software update. Then follow the onscreen instructions. Your iOS 14.5 will be installed.

These are its top features:

App tracking transparency

With the help of this feature, you will have complete control over the ad being sent by your app and website. You will not be able to send any of these ads without your permission.

Make phone calls with Apple Watch

The phone can be unlocked with the wearing of the Apple Watch on the unlocked wrist. For this, he has to go close to the phone and just have a look. After this, users will get feedback from Apple Watch, which will show that the phone has been unlocked. Due to the update, in this era of the epidemic, by applying face masks, other apps including phones can also be unlocked.

Siri enhancement

Different sounds of Siri will be available to you in this.

Live TV

