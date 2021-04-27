हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apple iOS 14.5

Apple iOS 14.5 update will help you unlock phone by wearing a mask: THESE iPhones will support this

iOS 14.5 will work better in devices such as iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Mini, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Pro, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, iPhone 7 And it will work in iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone SE (2016), iPod Touch (Seventh Generation). 

Apple iOS 14.5 update will help you unlock phone by wearing a mask: THESE iPhones will support this

Keeping in mind of COVID-19 pandemic, Apple has released a new update of iOS 14.5 which has added many new features like unlocking the phone with your Apple Watch, AirTag support, and Trekking transparency feature. Not only this but there is also a feature of privacy control. 

iOS 14.5 will work better in devices such as iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Mini, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Pro, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, iPhone 7 And it will work in iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone SE (2016), iPod Touch (Seventh Generation). 

If your device is awaiting an update of iOS 14.5, then it will automatically upload iOS 14.5 overnight. You can also do this manually by clicking on the Settings app, then to General. After that go to the software update. Then follow the onscreen instructions. Your iOS 14.5 will be installed. 

These are its top features:

App tracking transparency 

With the help of this feature, you will have complete control over the ad being sent by your app and website. You will not be able to send any of these ads without your permission. 

Make phone calls with Apple Watch

The phone can be unlocked with the wearing of the Apple Watch on the unlocked wrist. For this, he has to go close to the phone and just have a look. After this, users will get feedback from Apple Watch, which will show that the phone has been unlocked. Due to the update, in this era of the epidemic, by applying face masks, other apps including phones can also be unlocked.

Siri enhancement

Different sounds of Siri will be available to you in this. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Apple iOS 14.5Apple Software UpdateApple iOSApple settingsiOS 14.5 features
Next
Story

Facing slow internet speed despite 4G? Change THESE settings of the phone to speed up

Must Watch

PT9M4S

Bollywood Breaking: Learn correct way to wear a mask from Madhuri Dixit