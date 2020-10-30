Apple iPhone 11 available at only Rs 49,999 on Amazon --Details here

New Delhi: Looking to buy an Apple iPhone 11 this diwali? This could be a great time to do so, for the phone is available at an unbelievable price.

Amazon is offering the Apple iPhone 11 only Rs 49,999 for the 64GB variant while the 128GB is available at Rs 54,999 during Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days Sale.

The Apple iPhone 11 comes with 6.1-inch (15.5 cm) Liquid Retina HD LCD display. The Water and dust resistant (2 meters for up to 30 minutes, IP68) boasts of dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras; Night mode, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60fps. It has 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, 4K video, and Slo-Mo. The phone has face ID for secure authentication, A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine and comes with Fast-charge.

iPhone 11 is available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in purple, green, yellow, black, white and PRODUCT(RED) variants.

Meanwhile, for those looking to buy products at good rates and discountsWith, Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days sale is offering massive discounts and sale deals like exchange offers and EMI option.

Customers can get some additional benefit from the sale by using Axis bank debit and credit cards as its offering 10 instant discounts on it. Citi Bank is also providing up to Rs. 1,500 cashback on several products while ICICI bank is offering up to Rs. 1,500 cashback with its credit cards and up to Rs. 750 cashback with debit cards.

Customers with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card can also avail up to 5 percent discount on a variety of products during the Happiness Upgrade Days sale. No-cost and standard EMI options are available with banks like SBI, ICICI, HSBC, HDFC, and more on many products.

As per Amazon, there will be 65 percent discount on smart TVs at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days sale. The sale also brings with it more than 50 per cent on books and home appliances.