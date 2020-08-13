Apple iPhone 12 likely to come in October – Check all the details here

New Delhi: Apple has confirmed that the new 2020 iPhones may not launch in September, the time the Cupertino-headquartered company usually does.

Jon Prosser, a reliable Apple insider, has now said that the company could now launch the iPhone 12 in October. Prosser said that Apple could launch the iPhone 12 models during an October 12 event while the pre-orders the following week and shipping would begin from October 19. The tipster said that the iPhone 12 Pro models would go on sale sometime in November, without divulging the exact details regarding the dates.

Prosser also said that Apple would make announcements regarding its upcoming iPad and Apple Watch. However, this will only be made through press release and not during an event. Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple iPad will be launched on September 7, he said.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series which would include two premium variants this year. iPhone 12 Pro will come in 6.1-inch or 6.7-inch sizes and may feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display, as presently seen on iPad Pro. The rear camera module on device will house four sensors with a LiDAR scanner which was introduced in the recently launched Apple iPad Pro.

All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, as famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously claimed.

Among several other launches that Apple is reportedly planning this year include new iMac, AirPods Studio, HomePod 2 and HomePod Mini. The company is also expected to unveil a renewed AirPower charging mat, and smaller wireless charger AirPower Mini, as well as AR based Apple Glass.