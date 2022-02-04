Apple iPhone 13 gets a massive discount on Amazon: Here's how to avail it

New Delhi: On Amazon, Apple iPhone 13 models have been sold at a discount, along with other bank offers. All three storage configurations - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB - are currently available with a Rs 5,000 immediate discount. However, the discount does not apply to colour choices. As a result, the standard 128GB model costs Rs 74,900, while the 256GB model costs Rs 84,900. For Rs 1,04,900, you can get the top 512GB variant (at least in the Red and Pink colours). It's unclear how the e-commerce site is able to provide immediate reductions.

Customers who use Kotak Bank debit and credit cards, ICICI bank debit and credit cards, and SBI credit cards will receive a Rs 6,000 discount. If you pay with an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, you'll earn Rs 3,603 back at checkout. Amazon is also offering an exchange deal valued up to Rs 16,800. Older iPhones in good functioning order are likely to get a higher exchange rate than Android cellphones. For example, if the iPhone 7 (128GB) has "no scratches, dents, or cracks on either body or screen," Amazon will exchange it for Rs 7,150. A model with dents and scratches on the body might be worth up to Rs 5,000.

In terms of specs, the iPhone 13 has a flat-edge design identical to the previous-generation iPhone 12. The rear camera module has a small shift in camera alignment, although it still has two 12MP cameras. The back cameras are also capable of recording 4K video. A 12MP selfie camera with 4K video capture is available on the front. The iPhone 13 is powered by Apple's latest A15 Bionic CPU and runs iOS 15. Face ID, Magsafe charging, and 5G connection are all included. A charging adapter is not included in the box.

