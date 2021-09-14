Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini unveiled: Check features, price and more

Apple CEO Tim Cook has now announced the launch of the iPhone 13. iPhone 13 comes with a diagonally arranged camera lens and then there is a pink iPhone as well. iPhone 13 notch is 20 percent smaller and it comes with all the Face ID sensors packed in a smaller space. iPhone 13 display comes with 1200 nits brightness and a brighter XDR display. The display sizes are 6.1-inch and 5.4-inches for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini come with display sizes of 6.1-inch and 5.4-inches. Apple iPhone 13 runs the A15 Bionic chipset. In addition to that, the phone has a six-core CPU with 2 high-performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. It also comes with a 4-core GPU. It has a 16-core Neural engine for machine learning tasks.

Apple has come up with major improvements when it comes to the iPhone 13. The change includes low-light performance for both the mini and the regular versions. Besides that, there will be a new cinematic mode on the camera and its primary job is to keep the subject in focus as and when the subject moves. Also, there is a portrait mode for video.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.