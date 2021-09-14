हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini unveiled: Check features, price and more

Apple CEO Tim Cook has now announced the launch of the iPhone 13. iPhone 13 comes with a diagonally arranged camera lens and then there is a pink iPhone as well. iPhone 13 notch is 20 percent smaller and it comes with all the Face ID sensors packed in a smaller space. iPhone 13 display comes with 1200 nits brightness and a  brighter XDR display. The display sizes are 6.1-inch and 5.4-inches for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.

Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini unveiled: Check features, price and more

Apple CEO Tim Cook has now announced the launch of the iPhone 13. iPhone 13 comes with a diagonally arranged camera lens and then there is a pink iPhone as well. iPhone 13 notch is 20 percent smaller and it comes with all the Face ID sensors packed in a smaller space. iPhone 13 display comes with 1200 nits brightness and a  brighter XDR display. The display sizes are 6.1-inch and 5.4-inches for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini come with display sizes of 6.1-inch and 5.4-inches. Apple iPhone 13 runs the A15 Bionic chipset. In addition to that, the phone has a six-core CPU with 2 high-performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. It also comes with a 4-core GPU. It has a 16-core Neural engine for machine learning tasks.

Apple has come up with major improvements when it comes to the iPhone 13. The change includes low-light performance for both the mini and the regular versions. Besides that, there will be a new cinematic mode on the camera and its primary job is to keep the subject in focus as and when the subject moves. Also, there is a portrait mode for video.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
iPhone 13Apple iPhone 13 launchiPhone 13 features
Next
Story

Apple unveils iPad 2021 and iPad Mini at California event: Check features and more

Must Watch

PT40M19S

Dawood Ibrahim's brother involved in Delhi terror attack plan - watch Deshhit