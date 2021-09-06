हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 launch: iPhone 13 Pro Max naming scheme revealed

In terms of features, the iPhone 13 is expected to come with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and if rumours are to be believed, then it will come with an LTPO display to offer a 120Hz high refresh rate on the iPhone 13 Pro series.

Apple iPhone 13 is set to be launched in the month of September and there are several rumours and leaks that are doing rounds on social media on its features, price and more.

Now a new video has emerged online that basically shares the naming scheme of 2021 iPhones. As per a video shared by the leaker “PinkDon,” iPhone 13 Pro Max cases are seen to be packaged for distribution and it also confirms the iPhone 13 naming scheme. However, this leaked video has now been deleted by the original poster.

The 2021 iPhones are expected to come with a new ProRes video-recording feature that will allow users to capture clips in a higher-quality format. It will also enhance the colours and highlights in your pictures. This feature will be different from standard filters.

In addition to that, the iPhone 13 lineup might come with faster charging. The iPhone 12 lineup currently offers support for just 20W charging and iPhone 13 is expected to get 25W charging. Apple iPhone 13 is expected to come with a shrunk notch size.

