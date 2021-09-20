हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple iPhone 13 series

Apple iPhone 13 series launch in India: HDFC Bank offers up to Rs 6,000 cashback till THIS date

HDFC Bank has come up with a few offers for iPhone 13 series which include direct discounts and no-Cost EMIs. These offers will be valid on HDFC Bank Credit Cards & EasyEMI on Debit/Credit Cards.  

Apple iPhone 13 series launch in India: HDFC Bank offers up to Rs 6,000 cashback till THIS date

The Apple iPhone 13 series has been launched now and it will hit the shelves this week. The company will start selling its flagship iPhones in India from September 24 and its pre-orders will begin from September 17. 

HDFC Bank has come up with a few offers for iPhone 13 series which include direct discounts and no-Cost EMIs. These offers will be valid on HDFC Bank Credit Cards & EasyEMI on Debit/Credit Cards.  

All these offers will be available on Apple premium reseller and Apple authorised reseller stores. Besides that, buyers can get it on Amazon, Flipkart and Tata Cliq.

Offer validity

The HDFC Bank offers will be available till September 23.

iPhone 13 mini: Those who want to buy the iPhone 13 mini can get a discount of Rs 6,000 and the HDFC Bank customers can also get a No Cost EMI for the duration of 6 months with the discount.

iPhone 13: Customers can also avail of a discount of Rs 6,000 on iPhone 13 by using HDFC Bank Credit Cards & EasyEMI on Debit/Credit Cards. Besides that, they can also get a No-Cost EMI option of up to 6 months. 

iPhone 13 Pro: HDFC Bank customers can also get a discount of Rs 5,000 on the iPhone 13 Pro. The No-Cost EMI is available for 6 months. 

iPhone 13 Pro Max: Buyers can also get a discount of Rs 5,000 and up to 6 months on iPhone 13 Pro Max. 

