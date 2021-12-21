Apple iPhone 13 to get manufactured in India: Check details here

New Delhi: Cupertino-based Apple has begun trial manufacture of the Apple iPhone 13 in India. As part of its preparations to build all of its top-selling smartphones in the country, Samsung has begun trial production at its Foxconn plant near Chennai. According to two industry experts named in the story, Apple aims to begin commercial manufacturing of the iPhone 13 in India in February for both the domestic and export markets.

According to the report, Apple has also secured a supply of semiconductor chips, which has aided the company's expansion strategy to bring manufacturing to India. The iPhone 13 will be manufactured in India, which will aid Apple in increasing the model's availability in international markets. According to the CEOs, about 20-30% of what is generated in India is normally exported.

While Apple is aiming to manufacture the iPhone 13 in India, overall iPhone supply has improved. The iPhone 13 is the best-selling smartphone in Apple's newest iPhone 13 series, and the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will not be available in the United States.

The iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 are already manufactured at the Foxconn plant in Chennai. The Wistron facility in Bengaluru produces the iPhone SE. According to the research, Apple manufactures about 70 percent of the smartphones it sells in India.

