Apple iPhone 16 Massive Discount: Get It For Rs 54,900; How To Grab The Deal

iPhone 16 Discount Price In India: Apple recently launched the iPhone 16 series in India which includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max models. Notably, all the iPhone 16 models are now available on Apple’s website.

The pre-order for the iPhone 16 series started on September 13, at 5:30 PM in India. The first sale will take place on September 20. However, Apple now has officially set the stage for numerous smartphone users eager to upgrade to the latest model but there is a catch.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is offering a discount on the latest iPhone 16. It is important to note that the company's long-standing trade-in program remains a popular option, especially with the launch of the iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 16 Series Price:

In India, the iPhone 16 is priced at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 16 Plus starts at Rs 89,900. The iPhone 16 Pro is available from Rs 1,19,900, and the top-tier iPhone 16 Pro Max comes with a price tag of Rs 1,44,900.

iPhone 16 Discount In India And How To Grab Deal

The company is offering an exchange deal on the new iPhones, with discounts of up to Rs 67,500. However, this is the maximum value, and you may not receive the full amount. To get the total Rs 67,500 discount, you would need to exchange a top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max from last year, in healthy condition.

For example, trading in an iPhone 14 in good condition can fetch up to Rs 25,000 off, which is still a decent offer. With this exchange, you can buy the iPhone 16 for Rs 54,900.

iPhone 16 Specifications

The premium phone features a 6.1-inch OLED display with 1179 x 2556 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The newly launched iPhone 16 is a dual SIM (US: eSIM, Worldwide: Nano+eSIM) handset that runs on iOS 18. It is powered by 3561mAh battery and a 3nm octa-core A18 chipset that features a 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine.

It comes with upgraded Ceramic Shield protection and the Dynamic Island. The handset has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The iPhone 16 comes with a new camera control feature that enables users to adjust settings by sliding a finger on the screen, located on the right side below the on/off switch.



On the optics front, this phone uses a 48-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. For Connectivity, the iPhone 16 supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.