Apple iPhone 16 Vs iPhone 15: What Is New? What To Expect? Check Prices, Features, Specifications And More

New Delhi: : As Apple is all set to kickstart its event, all eyes will be laid on the launch of its new iPhone 16 series. As per reports, Apple will bring the Intelligence feature across the new iPhone lineup.

At today's launch event, Apple will unveil --iPhone 16, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max.

iPhone 16 Expected Features, Specifications

According to recent leaks, the iPhone 16 Pro Max may get an even larger display, courtesy smaller bezels, moving from 1.5mm to 1.4mm. That may increase the iPhone Pro Max’s screen size from 6.69 to 6.86 inches, without increasing the device’s overall footprint by some unwieldy amount, say reports.

Among the camera improvements may be a new glass-molded lens that is thinner and lighter, while increasing optical zoom capabilities. Most notable design change on the 16 and 16 Plus can be the shift from a diagonal to vertical camera setup.

Another welcome change may be bigger batteries with more life. The Pro models are also expected to get Wi-Fi 7 capability.

This time, all the four models are likely to have the Action Button, which was exclusive to the Pro line with the iPhone 15. The new iPhones may also have a new button dedicated to capturing photos and videos.

In contrast, the iPhone 15 has the following key features

6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display

A16 Bionic chip, 6-core CPU

Camera features boast of 48MP Main Advanced dual-camera system; Super-high-resolution photos (24MP and 48MP)

Aluminium with colour-infused glass back

Optical zoom options

Up to 20 hours video playback battery

USB-C; Supports USB 2

Face ID

Ceramic Shield front, tougher than any smartphone glass

Water resistant to a depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes

Compatible with MagSafe cases, wallets, wireless chargers and more

Check expected India Prices of each variant iPhone 16

Meanwhile, the price of the iphone 16 series has been leaked ahead of its launch. Apple Hub has recently leaked the prices of the iPhone 16 series, although there is no official confirmation from the company.

iPhone 16 base model: $799

Approximately Rs 67,100)

The iPhone 16 Plus: $899

Approximately Rs 75,500

iPhone 16 Pro: $1,099

Approximately Rs 92,300

iPhone 16 Pro Max: $1,199

Approximately Rs 1,00,700



iPhone 15 India Price

At apple online store, the iPhone 15 with 6.1 inch display is priced At 79,600 while the iPhone 15 Plus with 6.7 inch display is priced at Rs 89,600.