Apple iPhone: Here’s how to recover deleted text messages

There are a few methods for recovering deleted text messages on an iPhone. On a daily basis, we all receive a number of useless text messages. Most of us do this by selecting many messages on our iPhones and deleting them all at once.

Along with deleting garbage and spam, this method sometimes removes crucial messages. There are also cases where you accidentally erase a crucial text message and can't discover an easy way to recover it on your iPhone.

Apple has allowed iCloud integration on the iPhone to store content backups, including text messages. However, recovering texts from an iCloud backup necessitates some preparation. The iPhone maker also does not offer a standalone option for restoring deleted messages in one go.

Check how to recover deleted text messages on iPhone using an iCloud backup:

The procedures to restore deleted text messages on your iPhone using an iCloud backup are outlined below. Before you begin, keep in mind that in order to restore your past text messages from the cloud, you must have Messages activated as part of your iCloud backups.

Go to Settings and click on your Apple ID profile.

Open iCloud > Manage Storage > Backups and then choose a backup from before the date on which you erased the text messages you want to retrieve.

Scroll down to find the Messages backup and double-check that it's showing data.

You must now restart your iPhone. This will delete all of the information and data that has been saved. As a result, you should only go ahead if you have those in the backup file containing your deleted messages.

Then go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Erase All Content and Settings.

Your iPhone will now reboot, which will take some time. After that, it will ask if you want to restore from a backup. From there, select the appropriate backup.

Apple supports backups via iTunes or Finder for customers who don't use iCloud, depending on the operating system they're using. In this instance, you'll need to physically connect your iPhone. It also eliminates existing material and data, much like the iCloud backup technique, so you can restore an older backup.

Live TV

#mute