Apple iPhone SE launched with A15 Bionic chipset at Rs 43,900: Check features, camera and more

New Delhi: The Apple iPhone SE has now been launched and it is powered by Apple's latest A15 Bionic chipset, which is also found in the iPhone 13 series.

The Apple iPhone SE costs $429 (about Rs 33,300) and will be available for pre-order on March 18. The iPhone SE has the most up-to-date technology, yet the design remains unchanged from the prior model. Apple claims that the iPhone SE is made from the same materials as the iPhone 13 series. And it has the Touch ID.

Because Apple chose the A15 Bionic processor for the iPhone SE, you'll receive 5G connection as well as sophisticated photographic functions on the 12-megapixel back camera. The Apple iPhone SE 2022 will be available in India starting at Rs 43,900 for 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB variants in midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED.

Apple has also released a list of forthcoming TV series and movies that will be available on the device.

Besides that, the Cupertino-based tech giant is introducing new colour options for not one, but two iPhone 13 models, including the iPhone 13 Pro in Alpine Green.

The company which has been broadening its services and other products also said its Apple TV+ product would begin showing Major League Baseball games on Friday nights. The weekly double header will be available in eight countries.

5G capabilities have been a big part of Apple`s focus for the high end of its flagship product as customers look for powerful devices with better connectivity, with the iPhone 13 showing off custom 5G antennas and radio components for faster speeds.

Now, Apple`s cheaper SE model is getting a 5G update, which may entice cost-conscious consumers to get new phones. 5G service is spotty in many areas around the world, but the capability gives buyers some "future-proof" protection for when the service becomes stronger.

"Since iPhone users hold on to their phone for more than 2.5 years, including 5G capability would be an attractive feature for users to upgrade their older 4G iPhone," said analyst Neil Shah of Counterpoint Research.

