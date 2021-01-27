Apple launches iOS 14.4 update, 3 easy steps to install it

New Delhi: Apple has launched iOS 14.4 software update for the iPhone users across the world.

Apple released the iOS 14 in the month of September, and iOS 14.4 comes as the fourth iteration of iOS 14.

iOS 14.4 comes with iPad OS 14.4 for the Apple iPhones and iPad lineup. iOS 14.4 fixes the major bugs which were part of the last version. Apple stated that it has fixed three vulnerabilities which were under active attack by the hackers. Apple admitted that the security vulnerability with kernel allowed 'elevated privileges' to malicious applications.

iOS 14.4 update now lets users scan smaller QR codes. There is an option to classify Bluetooth device type in Settings for correct identification of headphones for audio notifications. The users will get a notification for when the camera on the iPhone is unable to be verified as new.

iOS fixes these issues:

The image artefacts could appear in HDR photos taken with iPhone 12 Pro, Typing may be delayed and word suggestions may not appear in the keyboard, the keyboard may not come up in a correct language in messages. The audio stories from the news app in CarPlay may not resume after being paused for spoken directions os Siri.

Following are the supported devices for iOS 14.4:

iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Steps to update your iPhone to iOS 14.4:

1. Make sure that your iPhone has charging level more than 70 per cent, if not start charging it.

2. Setting--> General--> Software Update

3. Download and install the available download package.

Your iPhone will be updated and will run on iOS 14.4.