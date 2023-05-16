Apple May Announce Its Long-Awaited AR Headset In June

New Delhi: Apple will reportedly announce its long-awaited AR (augmented reality) headset at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant is well prepared for the announcement of the AR/MR headset.

"It is highly likely that Apple will announce its long-awaited AR/MR headset at the WWDC in June. I think Apple is well prepared for the announcement of this new device," Kuo said in a Medium post on Monday.



The analyst added that the headset`s announcement next month "bodes well" for the share price of the supply chain, citing five components that constitute the device`s "most expensive material costs" apart from assembly.



These five components include -- the 4K micro-OLED displays, dual M2-based processors, the headset casing, 12 optical cameras for tracking hand movements, and the external power supply. Apple to host the WWDC event from June 5 to June 9.



Meanwhile, Apple will reportedly produce 32-inch and 42-inch OLED displays or iMacs by 2027 and plans to completely phase out LCDs and mini LED displays in their mobile devices set for 2026. According to a forecast from analysts at research firm Omdia, Apple could have some physically big plans for OLED in the works, reports AppleInsider. The report said that Apple will switch almost its entire product line to OLED by 2026, with only a 10.9-inch iPad using LCD at the time.