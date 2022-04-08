Apple may not launch iPhone 14 mini, would replace it with iPhone 14 Max

New Delhi: Apple's iPhone 14 launch is happening in September and before that, the company will conduct its WWDC 2022 event to discuss upcoming products. However, people are always interested in iPhones, which is why there are so many leaks regarding the next iPhone model months before it is released.

The recent leaks suggest that the iPhone 13 Mini will be the company's final device with the Mini label attached. According to reports, Apple is dropping the Mini and replacing it with a normal iPhone 14 Max. Apple is keeping to its four-model plan, with the exception that the standard iPhone 14 is now the entry-level model. Apple has most likely realised that the amount of individuals who want a smaller phone isn't as large as it had believed. It's also logical to have a Max variant.

According to reports, the iPhone 14 series will feature a smaller notch, while the iPhone 14 Pro versions will have a new pill hole design on the screen. Even last year, the iPhone 13 Pro series offered something unique to justify its higher price tag.

And Apple could tweak the notch this year to keep things distinct once more. Although the build quality is likely to be excellent, there is still no actual touch ID on these iPhones.

In terms of camera, if sources are to be believed, the iPhone 14 series could feature a 48-megapixel main sensor, which would be a significant upgrade over the current 12-megapixel. Apple might possibly release more adaptable sensors for better ultra-wide and macro photos.

