Apple may sell 80 million iPhones this quarter despite ongoing supply issues

New Delhi: Apple may sell more than 80 million iPhone devices in the busy holiday shopping quarter from October through the end of December despite ongoing supply issues.

According to investment bank Wedbush lead analyst Daniel Ives, the delivery times for Apple's iPhone 13 Pro are continuing to extend and the demand is outstripping supply by about 15 per cent, reports AppleInsider.

"Despite the chip shortage and Rubik's Cube logistics that Apple (and every other technology, auto, and retail vendor) is dealing with, we are seeing tremendous demand trends both in the US and China for iPhone 13 which is a positive sign that Apple could exceed selling 80 million iPhone units in the quarter with stronger Pro versions driving higher ASPs," Ives writes.

Meanwhile, between Black Friday and Christmas, the company could sell 40 million units of iPhones.

Apple iPhone 13 series is also reportedly facing production issues because of a Covid-19 wave in Vietnam which has limited manufacturing capacity for the devices' camera systems.

According to people familiar with the matter, the disruption is mainly associated with constrained supplies of camera modules for the four iPhone 13 models because a significant number of its component parts are assembled in Vietnam.

The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max all feature sensor-shift optical image stabilisation. In 2020, the technology was only available on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Bringing it to every model has reportedly put a strain on Apple's suppliers.

The new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini includes a smaller notch allowing for more display area. The notch is 20 per cent smaller, and the new Super Retina XDR display is 28 per cent brighter with 1200 nits peak brightness.

The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display.

Additionally, the iPhone 13 sports a new A15 Bionic chipset under the hood, which Apple says is up to 50 per cent faster than the leading rival chips and offers up to 30 per cent better graphical performance.