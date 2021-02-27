हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple Music launches ‘Behind The Songs’ section: Here’s how it highlights the work of songwriters and producers

Also, it is to be noted that all the content in Behind The Songs, can be searched in the music streaming service which further means that anyone who searches for 'songwriter' or 'songwriters' will see it in the results. Apple Music's Behind The Songs comes to a couple of months after Spotify introduced a similar hub for songwriters in December.

Apple Music launches 'Behind The Songs' section: Here's how it highlights the work of songwriters and producers

Tech giant Apple has come up with a new section in its Apple Music portal, called Behind The Songs which brings in radio shows, playlists, and videos that highlight the work of the songwriters, producers, and session musicians. 

Also, this new feature will help a user to deep dive into the songs and lyrics and also get to know about their collaborations with different artists.

In addition to these, it comes with Apple Music playlist series, such as Songbook, Behind the Boards, and On the Session, and also includes Lyrics to Live By and The Stories Behind the Songs videos. It further includes the radio show Deep Hidden Meaning, wherein a user can hear Nile Rodgers interview songwriters and listen to the stories.

Also, it is to be noted that all the content in Behind The Songs, can be searched in the music streaming service which further means that anyone who searches for ‘songwriter’ or ‘songwriters’ will see it in the results. 

Apple Music’s Behind The Songs comes to a couple of months after Spotify introduced a similar hub for songwriters in December.

With iOS 14.5, the audio streaming platform by Apple seems to be gaining some new functions like coming up with new swipe gestures for Apple Music to add songs in your queue. Swiping partially on a song will add it to the queue, and a full swipe will play the song next. 

