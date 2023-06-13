iPhone 15 Series: Expected Specifications, Cameras, Pricing

Apple recently concluded its highly anticipated Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) and is now gearing up for its upcoming Fall event. This event will serve as a platform for the Cupertino-based tech giant to unveil several new products, including the highly anticipated iPhone 15 series. Although the exact date for the event is yet to be confirmed, it is expected to take place in early September.

In its upcoming line-up, Apple is likely to introduce the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and possibly the iPhone 15 Ultra, which will replace the current iPhone 14 Pro Max. Additionally, users can expect the launch of new Apple Watches and iPods.

While details about the next flagship series remain limited, reports suggest that Apple is planning significant changes for the iPhone 15 series. According to an HT Tech report, these changes may encompass design enhancements, specifications upgrades, camera improvements, and noteworthy adjustments to pricing.

Expected Updates In iPhone 15 Series

Design: According to the report, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is likely to feature a curved design, specifically curved bezels, along with a titanium frame. It may also include a haptic volume button and a mute switch. Also, it could limit the charging speeds on third-party chargers or USB cables.

Specifications: The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are expected to be equipped with the advanced A17 Bionic chipset, which is anticipated to be based on the 3nm process technology. These models may also offer up to 8 GB of RAM and support Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

Cameras: While maintaining the impressive camera system from its predecessor, the upcoming iPhone series may introduce a new periscope lens, adding to its photographic capabilities.

Pricing: Apple is expected to increase the price range for the iPhone 15 series. According to a Forbes report, the starting price for the iPhone 15 Ultra could be $1,299 (about Rs. 1.07 lakh) marking a significant $200 (about Rs. 16,500) increase compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to start from $1,199 (approximately Rs. 99,000).