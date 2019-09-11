Apple reduces prices of series of older iPhones in India after launching new iPhones – Check out price

New Delhi: Apple has reduced the prices of a host of iPhones in India after launching new iPhone models.

These iPhones range from iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone X.

Here are the new prices of the aforesaid iPhones after the rate reduction

iPhone 7 32GB: Rs 29,900

iPhone 7 128GB: Rs 34,900

iPhone 7 Plus 32GB: Rs 37,900

iPhone 7 Plus 128GB: Rs 42,900

iPhone 8 64GB: Rs 39,900

iPhone 8 128GB - Rs 44,900

iPhone 8 Plus 64GB: Rs 49,900

iPhone 8 Plus 128GB - Rs 54,900

iPhone XR 64GB: Rs 49,900

iPhone XR 128GB: Rs 54,900

iPhone XS 64GB: Rs 89,900

iPhone XS 256GB: Rs 1,03,900

iPhone X 64GB - Rs 91,900

iPhone X 256GB - Rs 1,06,900

At its much awaited event on Tuesday (September 10), Apple announced three phones – iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The phones will be available in India from September 27. iPhone 11 model 64GB with dual camera rear setup will be priced at Rs 64,900. iPhone 11 will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in purple, green, yellow, black, white and Product red starting at Rs 64,900.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max with triple camera set-up will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB models in midnight green, space gray, silver and gold, starting at Rs 99,900 and Rs 109,900 respectively.