Apple releases 'Pregnant Man' emoji for iOS users, but internet seems unhappy

New Delhi: Apple has made the 'pregnant man,' 'pregnant person,' and other gender-neutral emojis available to all iPhone users. According to Fox News, the feature was included in the iOS 15.4 release. It went on to say that Apple had released the update in March and had updated it in the new release. Apple has launched a total of 35 new emoticons, including a pregnant emoji and a gender-neutral "person with crown" emoji to join the king and queen.

The 'pregnant man' and 'pregnant person' emojis were first released in January as part of an optional upgrade by the firm located in the United States. In 2019, the firm offered same-sex couples and gender-neutral emojis, which were added after more than two years.

The internet was quick to respond, mocking about the situation and stating that the man was not genuinely pregnant but had simply overeaten. One user wondered, "Is it a pregnant guy emoji or simply me after an all-you-can-eat pizza buffet?" Another wrote, "Don't you think it looks like a beer belly man?" One Twitter user even went so far as to say: "So, as everyone knows, the new emojis include a pregnant man [...], implying that abortion is no longer solely a female issue? Isn't it about women's health? Can men get abortions as well?"

However, some users were dissatisfied. "Apple has made a huge mistake here. "Apple has made an emoji depicting a man being pregnant," one user tweeted. "What is this emoji, @Apple?" Another person inquired, "Are you a "pregnant man" or are you "fat shaming?"

In the meanwhile, iOS 15.4 includes a new Siri speech option, the ability to deliver time and date information offline, improvements to Safari web page translations with support for Italian and Chinese, and more. iPhone owners may now unlock their iPhones while wearing face masks, thanks to the newest update. However, the iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max, as well as the iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max, are the only devices that support this new feature.

