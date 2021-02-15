Apple’s upcoming MacBook laptops to have a new major look: Here’s how it will be different

Apple is going to launch the new Macbook later this year and it is going to be very different from their previous versions. The tech giant is expected to give its higher-end MacBook Pros (as well as the iMac, iMac Pro and Mac Pro) the M1 treatment. Apple released the first Mac computers with its M1 chipset — specifically, a new MacBook Air, a new Mac Mini and new 13-inch MacBook Pro — back in November 2020.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are going to be very different as it is expected to give them an even larger edge-to-edge display with the body size of the new computers to remain roughly the same, but the bezels will shrink and the screen should be even larger.

The MagSafe charger will make its return in the upcoming MacBook Pros. With the return of a MagSafe charger, these upcoming MacBook Pros are expected to have a number of USB-C ports — most likely 4 (two on each side) — for connecting all of your other devices, just like the current 16-inch MacBook Pro.

According to a report, Apple could remove the Touch Bar and bring back the traditional row of function keys on its upcoming higher-end M1 MacBook Pros.

Normally, Apple releases new higher-end Macs around March, but due to pandemic, these laptops are going to be launched later this year. Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that these next-gen MacBook Pro will be released in July 2021.