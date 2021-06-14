हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apple Watch

Apple’s upcoming watch models will measure body temperature, blood glucose sensors

The improvements coming to this year`s watch model, which will almost certainly be called the Series 7, appear to be small. Its display bezels are said to be thinner, and a new lamination technique could reduce the distance between the display and the front cover.

Apple’s upcoming watch models will measure body temperature, blood glucose sensors

Tech giant Apple is planning to make a new Apple Watch models which would basically feature an improved screen and updated ultra-wideband support. But more substantial improvements like temperature and blood glucose monitoring will appear in later models. 

The company is also reportedly planning a successor to last year`s more affordable Apple Watch SE, as well as a new extreme sports-focused model, due for release in 2022.

The improvements coming to this year`s watch model, which will almost certainly be called the Series 7, appear to be small. Its display bezels are said to be thinner, and a new lamination technique could reduce the distance between the display and the front cover.

The watch`s ultra-wideband support could also be improved after getting its Apple wearable debut in last year`s Series 6. But the years ahead could bring more substantial improvements for Apple`s wearable. 

Top of the list is a new blood glucose monitoring feature, which could automatically log blood sugar levels for diabetics without them needing to prick a finger to draw blood.There is also reportedly a new body temperature monitoring feature on the way, which has seen a surge in interest due to the pandemic.

 The temperature sensor could appear in the watch`s 2022 refresh, while blood glucose monitoring is several years away.

It was previously reported that Apple was internally discussing releasing a rugged smartwatch aimed at extreme sports users.

This model internally referred to as an "explorer" or "adventure" edition, is unlikely to release this year, and could arrive in 2022.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Apple WatchApple Watch SEApple Watch featuresApple Watch Series 7
Next
Story

Tesla boss Elon Musk did it again! Bitcoin climbs near $40,000 after Musk’s tweet

Must Watch

PT19M35S

DNA: Sudhir Chaudhary shares the lessons of Coronavirus