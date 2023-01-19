Apple Sale: BIG DISCOUNTS on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and more; Check special offers here

Apple a tech giant and one of the leading mobile brands in the world is offering huge discounted deals on variety of device including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more. Accessories such as Apple Watch bands and AirPods are also available at discounted prices. Customers can get up to Rs 10,000 discounts by taking advantage of Apple's instant savings offers on a variety of Apple products on the Apple Online Store. HDFC Bank credit card holders will get instant savings up to Rs 10,000 on selected products and can save up to Rs 12,000 when upgrading their existing iPhones.

The tech behemoth is slashing the prices of the iPad 10th generation by Rs 3,000, the iPad Air by Rs 4,000, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro by Rs 5,000. While the iPad Air 64GB Wi-Fi only model and iPad Pro 12.9-inch 128GB Wi-Fi only model are still available for Rs 55,900 and Rs 1,07,900, respectively, respectively, the iPad 10th generation 64GB Wi-Fi model is now only Rs 41,900.

Users would be able to save Rs 7,000 during the deal while buying iPhone 14 series smartphones. The offers that users can take advantage of as part of the sale are listed below. Remember that only holders of HDFC Bank Credit Cards are eligible for the discounts.

Apple Sale: Check iPhone, iPad Offers Here

Product HDFC Credit Card Savings iPad 10th Generation Rs 3000 iPad Air Rs 4000 iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Rs 7000 iPad Pro 12.9-inch Rs 5000 MacBook Air M2 Chip Rs 10000 MacBook Pro 13-inch Rs 10000 Apple Watch Ultra Rs 5000 Apple Watch Series 8 Rs 4000 AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Rs 2000

Last year, the iPhone 14 was introduced with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, the A15 Bionic chipset, 12-megapixel dual cameras on the rear, and a notch that is not present on the iPhone 14 Pro variants. The iPhone 14 has taken the place of the iPhone small models from the previous two generations of iPhones as the series' entry-level variant.