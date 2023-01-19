Apple Sale: BIG DISCOUNTS on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and more; Check special offers here
Apple Sale: Apple is also offering a discount for music lovers, Airpods Pro Generation 2 is now available with a one-time discount of Rs 2,000, lowering the cost of the well-known earbuds to Rs 12,900. In addition to discounts on iPhones and iPads,
Trending Photos
Apple a tech giant and one of the leading mobile brands in the world is offering huge discounted deals on variety of device including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more. Accessories such as Apple Watch bands and AirPods are also available at discounted prices. Customers can get up to Rs 10,000 discounts by taking advantage of Apple's instant savings offers on a variety of Apple products on the Apple Online Store. HDFC Bank credit card holders will get instant savings up to Rs 10,000 on selected products and can save up to Rs 12,000 when upgrading their existing iPhones.
The tech behemoth is slashing the prices of the iPad 10th generation by Rs 3,000, the iPad Air by Rs 4,000, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro by Rs 5,000. While the iPad Air 64GB Wi-Fi only model and iPad Pro 12.9-inch 128GB Wi-Fi only model are still available for Rs 55,900 and Rs 1,07,900, respectively, respectively, the iPad 10th generation 64GB Wi-Fi model is now only Rs 41,900.
Users would be able to save Rs 7,000 during the deal while buying iPhone 14 series smartphones. The offers that users can take advantage of as part of the sale are listed below. Remember that only holders of HDFC Bank Credit Cards are eligible for the discounts.
Apple Sale: Check iPhone, iPad Offers Here
|
Product
|
HDFC Credit Card Savings
|
iPad 10th Generation
|
Rs 3000
|
iPad Air
|
Rs 4000
|
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
|
Rs 7000
|
iPad Pro 12.9-inch
|
Rs 5000
|
MacBook Air M2 Chip
|
Rs 10000
|
MacBook Pro 13-inch
|
Rs 10000
|
Apple Watch Ultra
|
Rs 5000
|
Apple Watch Series 8
|
Rs 4000
|
AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
|
Rs 2000
Last year, the iPhone 14 was introduced with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, the A15 Bionic chipset, 12-megapixel dual cameras on the rear, and a notch that is not present on the iPhone 14 Pro variants. The iPhone 14 has taken the place of the iPhone small models from the previous two generations of iPhones as the series' entry-level variant.
Live Tv
More Stories