Apple to give Face ID repair on iPhone without replacing the smartphone

New Delhi: Face ID will soon be repairable on iPhones without the need to replace the device itself. This service will be offered in Apple stores and through Apple Authorized Service Providers. According to Macrumors, this service will be available to iPhone Xs and subsequent models. According to the rumour, Apple authorised service stores will soon begin receiving a True Depth service part that includes the Face ID components and front camera modules. As a result, technicians will have the option of replacing the Face ID system on iPhones rather than replacing it.

An internal memo obtained by Macrumors from a credible source provided the facts. According to the memo, Apple wants to lower its carbon footprint by reducing the amount of whole-unit replacements. There is currently no information on the replacement costs. However, same-unit Face ID fixes are expected to be less expensive than whole-unit replacement.

If you recall, Face ID was first introduced on the iPhone X in 2017. However, the device may not receive the recently announced Face ID replacement feature. According to the memo, the Face ID replacement would be accessible for iPhone XS and later models.

An Apple Service Toolkit diagnostic tool will assist in determining when a same-unit Face ID repair is preferable to a whole-unit replacement or a "iPhone Rear System" repair. There is no clarity regarding when the programme will be implemented. However, we have discovered that the technicians will be trained and given documentation at a later period.

Apple introduced the self-repair service a few months ago. Apple will provide instructions to the consumer to help them repair their device at home, as well as sell the components and tools required for the operation, through this service. Apple claims that if customers return discarded parts after repairing their iPhones, they will earn recycling credit.

