Apple

Apple to launch iOS 14.5 update starting next week

As Apple announced the launch of new Tile-like AirTag tracker, the company said on Tuesday: "AirTag requires iPhone or iPod touch running iOS 14.5 or later, or iPad running iPadOS 14.5 or later". These software updates will be available starting next week".

New Delhi: Apple has quietly revealed that iOS 14.5 will officially arrive starting next week.

As Apple announced the launch of new Tile-like AirTag tracker, the company said, "AirTag requires iPhone or iPod touch running iOS 14.5 or later, or iPad running iPadOS 14.5 or later. These software updates will be available starting next week. Customers must have an Apple ID and be signed into their iCloud account. Certain features require Find My to be enabled in iCloud settings."

Apple first launched the iOS 14.5 beta to the public earlier this year in February alongside watchOS 7.4 beta. The new iOS 14.5 beta update brings with it over 200 new emojis including a new AirPods Max emoji.

Earlier this month, Apple had announced to fix battery drain and other performance issues with iPhone 11 series devices via an upcoming iOS update.

According to an Apple support document, the recalibration process will happen when you update an iPhone 11, 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max to the upcoming iOS 14.5 update.

With IANS Inputs

