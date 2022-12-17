topStoriesenglish
NewsTechnology
APPLE

Apple to launch largest MacBook Air to date in 2023: Report

Sized between the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, it will be the largest MacBook Air to date. While Young said that its display will be 15.5 inches, he previously said it would be around 15.2 inches.

Last Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 06:09 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Apple is planning to launch the next MacBook Air in the spring of 2023.
  • It will be the largest MacBook Air to date.
  • Sized between the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

Trending Photos

Apple to launch largest MacBook Air to date in 2023: Report

New Delhi: Apple is developing a 15.5-inch MacBook Air that could launch in the spring of 2023, a media report said. According to display analyst Ross Young, the production of panels designed for the new MacBook Air will start in the first quarter of 2023, reports MacRumors.

Sized between the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, it will be the largest MacBook Air to date. While Young said that its display will be 15.5 inches, he previously said it would be around 15.2 inches. (Also Read: Nokia C31 vs Samsung Galaxy M04 in India: Here's comparison of price, specifications, processor, other key details of both smartphones)

It is expected to feature a MagSafe charging port, an upgraded speaker system, and a 1080p camera. The new MacBook Air is expected to be available with M2 and M2 Pro chip options. (Also Read: LIC scheme: Pay just 4 premiums, get Rs 1 CRORE return at the time of maturity--check calculator, other details)

Moreover, the 15-inch MacBook Air is likely to feature the same general design as the 13-inch MacBook Air that was released last year with flat edges, a large Force Touch trackpad, a keyboard with function keys, and more.

In March, it was reported that the tech giant was developing a 15-inch MacBook Air which was expected to get launched next year. It is expected to be thinner and lighter and it could come in colour options similar to the 24-inch iMac like blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange, and purple.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?
DNA Video
DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Iran in the UN!
DNA Video
DNA: When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the plan to produce children in the factory
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Champion of International Insult 'Pakistan'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?
DNA Video
DNA: When Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel passed away in 1950