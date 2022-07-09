New Delhi: Apple is anticipated to release four new iPhone 14 models later this year. The company has not officially confirmed a debut date, although rumours indicate that the iPhone 14 series will be available in September. While we wait for Apple to officially announce the iPhone 14 series launch date, rumours and leaks on the internet have disclosed practically everything about the forthcoming iPhone models. According to the most recent source, the Cupertino-based tech behemoth will revamp its sales strategy this year.

According to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's primary focus will be on selling more high-end iPhone 14 Pros in order to develop the market for super-premium handsets. Kuo also stated that this is not a one-time tactic, but that the company intends to use it for future iPhone models, including the iPhone 15 series and beyond. Read More: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 9 July: Check website, steps to redeem

The Pro models for this year are supposed to be slightly different from the lower models. Apple is scheduled to release four new models this year, including: Read More: Twitter vs Elon Musk: Tesla chief's version on the breach of merger agreement

-iPhone 14

-iPhone 14 Max

-iPhone 14 Pro

-iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro variants are rumoured to have a pill-shaped design, which we haven't seen in any previous iPhone. The lower variants, including the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, are expected to have the same old wide-notched design. All four versions are expected to include the A16 Bionic processor and iOS 16 operating system, both of which were introduced earlier this year at WWDC 2022.

Apple is set to discontinue the iPhone mini model this year in favour of the iPhone 14 Max. According to reports, the 14 Max would have top-tier specs at a reasonable price. The iPhone 14 Max is believed to have dual back camera sensors and a single sensor on the front, as well as improved battery life. Furthermore, this year's iPhone models are rumoured to have larger sensors, implying that these phones would be able to take better low-light images.