Apple Watch Series 10 Likely To Feature Sensor To Detect Sleep Apnoea

New Delhi: The soon-to-be-launched Apple Watch Series 10 is likely to feature an upgraded ECG sensor that can help detect sleep apnoea, according to media reports. Sleep apnoea is a serious sleep disorder where breathing repeatedly stops and starts. People suffering from the condition repeatedly take pauses in breathing, as well as snort and gasp -- all while in sleep. This lowers blood oxygen levels, making the condition potentially fatal.

The reports noted that using the sleep tracking feature, the new Apple Watch Series 10 will be able to detect sleep apnoea in users. It can then alert the user and recommend further tests. Other key health features include a change in the processing of the health data collected by these sensors.

This includes using new algorithms in the Health app on the iPhone to look for atrial fibrillation, rather than on the Apple Watch itself, the reports claimed. The highly-anticipated event, with a tagline “Its Glowtime” is expected to take place on September 9.

Other potential features for the Watch Series 10 include slightly larger displays and a thinner case which will be available in both 44mm and 48mm sizes. Further, it is also likely to come with better water resistance to allow for support of the Apple Watch Ultra’s Depth app.

Another feature expected is “Reflections,” a watch face that reacts to ambient light. Despite the new additions, Apple will not likely include the blood oxygen sensor feature which it removed from existing watches following a patent dispute with Masimo.

Apple Watch is known to provide heart health features such as high and low heart notifications, cardio fitness, irregular rhythm notifications, the ECG app, and atrial fibrillation (AFib) history. It has also been instrumental in saving many lives.

In May, Apple Watch Series 7 saved a Delhi woman's life by alerting her abnormal heart rhythm. In January, a London-based doctor saved the life of an elderly woman mid-air using Apple Watch’s banned pulse oximeter that monitors blood oxygen levels.

Last year, Apple Watch helped save a trail runner's life by calling an ambulance after he fell during a run.