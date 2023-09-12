Apple Wonderlust Event 2023: iPhone 14 Price vs iPhone 15 Cost - Check How Much More You May Have To Pay

New Delhi: Today (September 12) at 10:30 PM, Apple will start the Wonderlust event 2023 in India. During the event, the iPhone maker will introduce its newest line of iPhones. As with every iPhone event, this year's also, launch event is the talk of the town. The majority of the new features for the iPhone 15 series have been widely leaked. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

As the new lineup is all set to make its debut in the market, there are rumours floating regarding the price among enthusiasts. Here we come with a list of what we could anticipate the forthcoming iPhone 15 series cost.

Apple Wonderlust Event 2023: Models Anticipated To Launch

The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are the four new versions that Apple will be releasing.

Apple Wonderlust Event 2023: Expected Price Of iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus

As per the leaks, Apple might keep the non-pro model's price in the same bracket as the previous year. In the US, the phones started at $999. The base model's beginning pricing for Indian customers was set at Rs 79,900. The cost of the new iPhone 15 Plus is anticipated to be Rs 89,900.

Apple Wonderlust Event 2023: Expected Price Of iPhone 15 Pro

According to several online reports, the company is making major improvements to the Pro models, and accordingly, it will result in higher costs.

There is anticipation that a $100 price increase is for the iPhone 15 Pro. The price of the iPhone 14 Pro may increase to $1099 this year from its initial price of $999 last year.

Converting this in Indian rupee, the price of the iPhone 14 Pro in India is Rs 1,29,900. Indian consumers should anticipate a price increase of at least Rs 10,000.

Apple Wonderlust Event 2023: Expected Price Of iPhone 15 Pro Max

The price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro Max will probably be substantially greater. The Pro Max model is anticipated to cost $200 extra. The launch price could rise to $1299 as a result. Indian consumers would also notice a significant price increase from the model from last year, which began at Rs 1,39,900.