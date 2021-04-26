Apple WWDC 2021: Apple rolls out iOS, iPadOS, tvOS 14.6 public beta

Apple is set to launch the beta versions of iOS 15, tvOS 15, watchOS 8, iPadOS 15, and macOS 12 during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) yearly event. But before that, the company has already launched the public beta versions of iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, and tvOS 14.6.

The tech giant has not yet revealed that the changes are a part of the iOS 14.6 beta version, however, it is occupied with making features that will be similar to iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5.

Besides that, the company is scheduled to unveil watchOS 7.4 and macOS 11.3.

Here’s how to install the new public beta updates:

Visit the Apple Beta Software Program website.

Log in with your Apple ID.

Select the update and press send.

The beta update will come up as an OTA update, which you can install.

It is further advisable to back up the device first before installing the update.

Apple will unveil its upcoming iOS 15, tvOS 15, watchOS 8, iPadOS 15 and macOS 12 developer betas during its WWDC event starting June 7 and going on till June 11.

