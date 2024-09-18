Apple's Limited-Time Offer In India: Apple is offering its limited-time Unidays offer for university students in India. This limited-time offer comes with significant discounts on various Mac and iPad models, with additional perks including free AirPods or an Apple Pencil.

Moreover, Apple's limited-time Unidays offer includes a 20 per cent discount on AppleCare+ plans. The university students can avail of this offer through the Apple Education Store. It is important to note that these plans provide protection against accidental damage. Apple is offering a special deal on its Apple Music Student Plan, which includes complimentary access to Apple TV+. This offer ends on September 30.

For those who may not know, the AirPods 4, Apple's latest TWS earbuds, were launched on September 10 alongside the new iPhone 16 series and Watch Series 10. Equipped with the H2 chip, the AirPods 4 provides fast pairing and enhanced audio quality. It features body temperature sensing technology for health tracking.

Adding further, the AirPods 4 offers spatial audio, gesture tracking for Siri with head movements, and voice isolation to minimize background noise for clearer calls. They support wireless charging and provide up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Eligible Devices Under Apple's Limited-Time Unidays Offer

MacBook Air with M2, MacBook Air with M3, MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3, MacBook Pro 16-inch with M3, iMac with M3, Mac mini with M2, iPad Pro 13-inch (M4), iPad Pro 11-inch (M4), iPad Air 13-inch (M2), iPad Air 11-inch (M2).

How To Avail Apple Offer

Step 1: Visit the UNiDAYS Apple Education Store by heading to the official platform.

Step 2: Verify your student status by entering your student ID or university credentials to confirm that you are a current student.

Step 3: Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the verification process by providing the necessary details.

Step 4: Once verified, explore the Apple Education Store and enjoy exclusive student discounts on Apple products.