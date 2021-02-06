Apple's VR headset to get more than dozen cameras-8K display; expected at $ 3000: Report

San Francisco: Apple is reportedly developing a virtual reality (VR) headset with ultra-high-resolution 8K displays and advanced technology for eye tracking.

The headset, which is said to offer both VR and mixed reality applications, could be equipped with more than a dozen cameras for tracking hand movements and showing a video of the real world to people wearing it, The Verge reported on Thursday (February 4).

The report said that Apple won`t be running 8K displays at full resolution the entire time. Instead, the device will use eye-tracking technology to determine where users are looking and then rendering peripheral areas in lower resolution to improve performance.

The report claims the price could reach approximately $3,000 and it may hit stores in 2022.

The chips are expected to be internally developed Apple Silicon hardware that could potentially be more powerful than Apple`s current M1 chip.

Apple is reportedly experimenting with a variety of control methods, including hand-tracking and eye-tracking, a dial mounted on the side of the headset, and a "thimble-like" accessory, although nothing is said to be finalized just yet.

The alleged design also appears to borrow cues from a variety of other Apple devices, including swappable Apple Watch-style headbands and HomePod-esque mesh fabric, the report said.

