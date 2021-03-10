Asus launches three gaming smartphones in its ROG Phone 5 series, top variant costs Rs 79,999.  

New Delhi: Taiwanese smartphone maker Asus on Wednesday (March 10) launched three new gadgets in its ROG Phone 5 series - ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5 Pro and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate.

The three variants pack different features with ROG Phone 5 Ultimate being the top offering. The smartphones will be available for purchase from April 15 on Flipkart.

ROG Phone 5 comes with two storage options - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, priced at at Rs 49,999 and 12GB RAM + 256GB at Rs 57,999.

ROG Phone 5 Pro features 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage and comes at a price of Rs 69,999.

ROG Phone 5 Ultimate is being touted as being the world's first smartphone with 18GB LPDDR5 RAM. It gives 512GB storage and will cost Rs 79,999.

Most of the features are common across the three variants. They sport a 6.78-inch custom-made Samsung AMOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate.

As far as the camera is concerned, they are equipped with a 64-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX686), a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor of 125-degree field-of-view (FoV), and a 5MP macro sensor.

ROG Phone 5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with Adreno 660. It comes in Phantom Black and Storm White colour variants and has AnimeMatrix tech at the back.

ROG Phone 5 Pro packs a small OLED screen at the back, a feature missing in the base variant.

The Ultimate variant comes in signature Storm White colour. It has a monochrome display at the back instead of OLED as seen in Pro.

On Tuesday, Asus had announced the expansion of its TUF laptop portfolio in India with the launch of the new TUF Dash F15, a 15-inch gaming laptop at a starting price of Rs 1,39,990.

