Back to working from home? Get high-speed internet with these broadband plans

With a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases across the country, many companies are going back to work from home mode to prevent their employees from the wrath of the coronavirus. To cash in on the opportunity, internet service providers (ISPs) are offering several packages providing tons of data so that you can work from the safety of your home. Here are five of the best value for money broadband packages:

BSNL’s Rs 449 Fiber Basic Plan

State-owned BSNL is offering one of its best packages at just Rs 499. You will get 30 Mbps speed and 3300 Gb with this plan. After exhausting the 3300 Gb limit, your speed will get reduced to 2 Mbps.

Excitel’s Rs 399 Broadband Plan

You can opt for Excitel’s broadband connection if you are searching for an affordable service. The company is offering 100 Mbps bandwidth at just Rs 399. However, you will need to buy an annual subscription to get the benefits of this cheaper broadband connection.

Airtel Xtream’s Rs 499 Plan

Airtel is offering a Rs 499 plan to provide unlimited calling along with a broadband connection. You get 40 Mbps bandwidth with this plan of Airtel, which is present in almost all major cities and towns.

JioFibre’s Rs 399 Plan

Telecom major JioFibre is offering its cheaper broadband connection at just Rs 399. JioFibre is offering a 30 Mbps bandwidth with this plan, along with free subscriptions to a few over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms.

JioFibre’s Rs 699 Plan

JioFiber is also offering a Rs 699 plan, which offers an internet speed of 100 Mbps. The Reliance-owned company is also providing subscriptions to OTT videos streaming platforms with this plan as well.