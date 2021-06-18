Battlegrounds Mobile India players can transfer PUBG Mobile game data – Explained in 5 easy steps

New Delhi: The game for which lakhs of Battlegrounds Mobile India have been waiting has finally seen the light of the day.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is available for download for beta testers and hence players need to join the beta program. And what is more interesting for the fans is that the can download PUBG Mobile game data to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Here are 5 simple and easy steps to transfer PUBG Mobile data to Battlegrounds Mobile India

1. Open Battlegrounds Mobile India app on your phone, accept the privacy policy, and log in with either Facebook or Twitter.

2. Accept the Terms of Service. Tap YES on the ‘Account Data Transfer' pop-up.

3. Again tap YES to transfer data to the “New App” i.e, Battlegrounds Mobile India. Again, tap YES for Proxima Beta Pvt data transfer to Krafton.

4. You will not be login page –whichever selection you made (Facebook or Twitter). Enter your user ID and password.

5. Once again confirm YES for data transfer from Proxima Beta Pvt. Limited to Krafton.

Voila! Your PUBG Mobile game data would thus be transferred to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Meanwhile, Krafton, the game maker has said in its website, "Thanks for your interest in becoming a tester for the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA app. However, at this time, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA app's testing program has reached the maximum number of testers that can participate in it and isn't accepting any more testers."

Set in a virtual world, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is a battle royale game where multiple players employ strategies to fight and be the last man standing.

A free-to-play, multiplayer experience from KRAFTON, players can battle it out in diverse game modes which can be squad-based or even one-on-one. Featuring diverse maps with different terrains on a virtual setting, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA utilizes the full capabilities of Unreal Engine 4 to bring alive fantastic worlds augmented by 3D sound, to build a truly immersive experience on a mobile phone, KRAFTON says.