Tech Showdown: OPPO K12x Vs Vivo T3x; Which 5G Phone Should You Buy In Rs 15,000 Price Segment?

OPPO K12x 5G Vs Vivo T3x 5G: In the competitive world of smartphone market, choosing the right 5G smartphone in the Rs 15,000 price segment can be a tough task in India, especially with options like the OPPO K12x and Vivo T3x vying for your attention.

Both smartphones offer impressive features and performance at an affordable price, but which one is the best fit for you? In this article, we’ll compare their specifications, prices and colour options to help you make an informed decision.

OPPO K12x 5G Vs Vivo T3x 5G Price:

The OPPO K12x 5G smartphone costs Rs 12,999 for the 6GB+128GB storage variant while 8GB+256GB carries a price tag of Rs 15,999. Meanwhile, the Vivo T3x 5G smartphone is priced at Rs 13,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 6GB RAM + 128GB variant cost at Rs 14,999 and the top-end variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage carries a price tag of Rs 16,499.

OPPO K12x 5G Vs Vivo T3x 5G Colour Options:

The OPPO K12x 5G is available in Breeze Blue and Midnight Violet colour options. On the other hand, the Vivo T3x 5G smartphone comes in Celestial Green and Crimson Bliss shades.

OPPO K12x 5G Specifications:

The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch panel with 720p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1000 nits peak brightness, Panda Glass protection, and Amazon HD and Widevine L1 support.

It is powered by the K12x with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G. The smartphone runs Android 14 with ColorOS 14 and is loaded with a 5,100mAh cell with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone features 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi AC, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The OPPO K12x 5G phone offers more similarities similar to the OPPO A3 Pro smartphone. Both devices are loaded with a 5,100mAh+45W setup, a 2MP secondary camera, an 8MP front camera, a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD, and a Dimensity 6300 processor.

The company claims that the smartphone is equipped with a MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification and IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone also features Splash Touch technology so users can operate its touchscreen even with wet fingers

Vivo T3x 5G Specifications:

The smartphone features an expansive 6.72-inch full-HD LCD display delivers stunning visuals with a peak brightness of 1000 nits, a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and a sharp pixel density of 393 ppi pixel density.

It is powered by a 6,000mAh battery, supported by 44W fast charging technology. Under the hood, the handset is powered by a 4nm-based Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, delivering unparalleled performance and efficiency.

In the camera department, the smartphone packs a dual rear camera setup, comprising a high-resolution 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel shooter at the front.

For connectivity, it supports 5G connectivity, alongside Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, OTG, Beidu, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port. The Vivo T3x 5G comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers.

Adding further, the Vivo T3x 5G is equipped with a range of sensors including an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor, enhancing your overall user experience.

Disclaimer: This comparison helps people choose smartphones wisely. It doesn't favour any brand or model, just gives facts to help consumers understand their options better.