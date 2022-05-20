New Delhi: Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 could witness a slew of changes with the launch of the iOS 16. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to introduce iOS 16 at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2022). Besides improvements to iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, iOS 16 could bring surprising changes to other eligible handsets. Several leaks and rumours have listed down a few features that could soon come to your Apple smartphone. Most changes will improve how Apple's smartphones function, further improving the safety and security of the users. Here’s a compilation of all the changes that could come to your Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 and other eligible devices:

According to Bloomberg’s Apple Analyst Mark Gurman, Apple could bring “major changes across the system, new ways of interacting and fresh Apple apps” with the upcoming iOS 16.

The tech company could also likely introduce new apps with the iOS 16, according to the new rumours. The apps are expected to improvise on the user experience and their safety and privacy.

But that’s not all, as Apple could bring new changes to notifications, besides the upcoming apps. Another leak from Gurman suggests that more health-tracking features are arriving with the launch of iOS 16.

Apple could further bring new changes to widget design updates. The iOS 16 could bring many widgets to one platform, according to the latest rumours. Gurman also said that the first public beta version of the iOS 16 will be available from July 2022.

Besides the iOS 16, Apple could reveal several other major software upgrades such as the iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 updates along with a new branded home OS.