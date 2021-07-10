Bitcoin Scam Alert: THIS fake Elon Musk-linked Starlink website dupes innocent internet users

Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk has become a household name when it comes to cryptocurrencies as recently its tweet took the valuation of these at a record high.

However, there are a lot of crypto scams that are also taking place these days. With the involvement of celebrities, there is a chance that fraudsters also attract the cryptocurrencies and now a fake website has erupted which is almost similar to Musk's company SpaceX’s Starlink satellite system. It is defrauding innocent internet users in Iran.

This fake website which is very similar to the original Starlink website went online with the domain name Starlinkiran[.]com. The design, look and feel of the website are exactly the same as the original one and the writing is in Persian. This fraudulent website is further targeting Iranians who are looking for stronger and better internet services further claiming that users can place an order on the beta version of the service.

Besides the language, there were several other features that were considered to be a red flag for users. In the first instance, this fraudulent website asks users to pay for their purchases in Bitcoin. After that, they must fill up a form with their names, email addresses, phone numbers and mailing addresses following which the site will send a separate email on how to make the payment. This process is entirely different from the official Starlink website that allows users to use a credit card to pay for their purchases.

The next point to ponder is the pricing. This fraudulent Starlink website is charging $39 a month for the internet connectivity and $249 for the required hardware whereas the original Elon Musk-linked Starlink website charges $99 per month for the internet and $499 one-time fee.

Therefore, it is advisable to do pepper homework before investing any money, and internet users should be extra careful when they are planning to buy or sell anything on the internet. Sometimes you need to think twice as something that is linked to a celebrity is not always authentic and there are many fake websites available on the internet that are ready to dupe your hard-earned money.

