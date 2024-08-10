Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2776548
NewsTechnology
BLINKIT

Blinkit Launches 10-Minute Home Delivery For Passport-Sized Photos: Check Price

To use this service, users will need to pay between Rs 99 and Rs 197. For Rs 99, you’ll get 8 photos. I

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2024, 07:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Blinkit Launches 10-Minute Home Delivery For Passport-Sized Photos: Check Price File Photo

New Delhi: We sometimes find ourselves in urgent need of a passport-sized photo—whether for official paperwork, travel, or other important tasks. If we're in a familiar place, it's usually easy to handle. However, if we're in an unfamiliar location, it can become a real challenge. Instead of scrambling and stressing, you now have a convenient solution right at your fingertips!

Blinkit is now delivering passport-sized photos to your doorstep in just 10 minutes. This new service is available for people in Delhi and Gurugram, so you can skip the trip and get your photos delivered quickly.

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced this update on X. "We’re excited to roll out this new service and look forward to your feedback to help us perfect it. Will be gradually scaling this to all the cities we serve," Dhindsa shared on X.

To get your passport-sized photos just upload a photo or snap a picture with your phone on the Blinkit app. The app will automatically remove the background and crop the image to the right size. You can choose how many photos you need, from 8 to 32. Once processed, your photos will be delivered to you in an envelope.

How Much Will It Cost?

To use this service, users will need to pay between Rs 99 and Rs 197. For Rs 99, you’ll get 8 photos. If you need 16 photos, the cost is Rs 148. And if you want 32 photos, it will be Rs 197.

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa outlined the easy steps to get your passport-sized photos:

- Upload a photo or capture one with a phone.

- The app will automatically remove the background and crop the image to the correct size.

- Customers can choose between 8, 16, or 32 prints, and the photos will be delivered in a stylish envelope.//

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the plight of Hindus returning from Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: India-Germany fighter planes conducts combat exercises
DNA Video
DNA: Army bridge built in Sonprayag washed away
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how Olympic medal slipped from Vinesh's hands?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are fundamentalists targeting Hindus in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Is America behind the coup in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: How Pak media reacts on Bangladesh coup?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Where did Sheikh Hasina go wrong?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Tonight is tough for Hindus: ISKCON
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: CCS meeting continues at PMO in India