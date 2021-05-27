Blue Tick comes to the Aarogya Setu app, Here’s what it means

Aarogya Setu app has started marketing blue tick against the names of people who have been partially or fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Taking cues from the WhatsApp mobile application, Aarogya Setu is adding a single tick against the names of people who have taken a single dose of the vaccine. Meanwhile, people who have been fully vaccinated with two doses are getting two blue ticks against their profiles on the app. Fully vaccinated citizens will also get a blue shield along with the double ticks.

Aarogya Setu recently updated Indians about the new feature in its on Twitter. On the microblogging platform, the app said, "Now your Vaccination Status can be updated on Aarogya Setu. Get yourself vaccinated - Get the Double Blue Ticks and Get the Blue Shield."

Using Aarogya Setu, fully vaccinated people might get permissions to travel in the country by displaying the status on the app. Government officials can grant permission to them if they can produce their vaccination certificates.

How to update your vaccination status on Aarogya Setu:

1. Open the Aarogya Setu app.

2. Select the ‘Update your vaccination status’ option.

3. Log in to the CoWin portal by using your mobile number verified by an OTP.

4. Select your name if you have added more than one person on the CoWin platform.

5. After confirming your name selection, your vaccination status will be updated.

The app may have introduced the feature to fuel the vaccination drive in India. In the US, the American government has tied up with dating apps such as Tinder and Bumble, which reflects whether the users is vaccinated or not on the app.