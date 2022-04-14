boAt Airdopes 500 ANC launched with noise cancellation feature: Price, Specs

New Delhi: Homegrown consumer tech brand boAt on Thursday (April 14) launched its new earbuds -- Airdopes 500 ANC -- for Indian consumers. Priced at Rs 3,999, the new earbuds will be available in three colour options -- elite blue, tranquil white and rich black -- on online and offline stores.

"Developed with superior technology and a classy finish, these earbuds highlight our commitment to serving all our boAtheads with the latest technology," Sameer Mehta, co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Imagine Marketing Limited (that owns boAt), said in a statement.

The company said that boAt Airdopes 500 ANC combines and flaunts boAt`s signature sound with its premium design, creating a wholesome experience for its users while they consume content of any form.

The earbuds are said to be curved at a unique angle that allows for a comfortable and snug fit along with added ambient sound isolation.

Airdopes 500 ANC features up to 35dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation that suppresses noise at a broader range of frequencies, and adapts to and corrects errors.

The anti-noise signal cancels out most of the background noise before it can reach your ear, the company said.

And if you want to be aware of your surroundings, a simple swipe gesture allows you to swiftly switch to Ambient Mode, it added. Also Read: Prasol Chemicals IPO: Firm files draft papers with Sebi to raise Rs 800 crore

The earbuds also features easy-to-use Quick Response Touch Controls to let users live a wire-free life. Also Read: Good news! Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes FD interest rates; check latest fixed deposit rates

