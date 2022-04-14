हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
boAt Airdopes 500 ANC

boAt Airdopes 500 ANC launched with noise cancellation feature: Price, Specs

boAt has launched Airdopes 500 ANC, which come in elite blue, tranquil white and rich black.  

boAt Airdopes 500 ANC launched with noise cancellation feature: Price, Specs

New Delhi: Homegrown consumer tech brand boAt on Thursday (April 14) launched its new earbuds -- Airdopes 500 ANC -- for Indian consumers. Priced at Rs 3,999, the new earbuds will be available in three colour options -- elite blue, tranquil white and rich black -- on online and offline stores.

"Developed with superior technology and a classy finish, these earbuds highlight our commitment to serving all our boAtheads with the latest technology," Sameer Mehta, co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Imagine Marketing Limited (that owns boAt), said in a statement.

The company said that boAt Airdopes 500 ANC combines and flaunts boAt`s signature sound with its premium design, creating a wholesome experience for its users while they consume content of any form.

The earbuds are said to be curved at a unique angle that allows for a comfortable and snug fit along with added ambient sound isolation.

Airdopes 500 ANC features up to 35dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation that suppresses noise at a broader range of frequencies, and adapts to and corrects errors.

The anti-noise signal cancels out most of the background noise before it can reach your ear, the company said.

And if you want to be aware of your surroundings, a simple swipe gesture allows you to swiftly switch to Ambient Mode, it added. Also Read: Prasol Chemicals IPO: Firm files draft papers with Sebi to raise Rs 800 crore

The earbuds also features easy-to-use Quick Response Touch Controls to let users live a wire-free life. Also Read: Good news! Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes FD interest rates; check latest fixed deposit rates

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
boAt Airdopes 500 ANCAirdopes 500 ANCboAt EarphonesboAt Headsets
Next
Story

WhatsApp gets NPCI nod to extend payments service to 100 million Indian users

Must Watch

PT18M3S

Shivam injured in Khargone violence is in critical condition