BSNL Rs 398 STV plan launched: Check validity and plan details

New Delhi: State-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new plan for its prepaid customers. The data vouchers plan of Rs 398 per month from BSNL offers unlimited data and voice calls both local and national. It also offers 100 free SMS per day both local and on national roaming.

The prepaid plan comes with 30 days validity period. However, the Rs 398 STV plan is available only in select circles like Chennai and Haryana.

The telecom operator had recently launched the cheapest ever recharge plan for its prepaid customers. Under this plan, users will get full one-year validity. The company has kept the price of this plan at Rs 365 and with a full one year validity of one year (365 days). That means, that a customer's one day's expenditure will come to Re one/day.

Under this BSNL plan, users will be given 2GB data daily along with the unlimited voice calling facility. In the first 60 days, 250 minutes of daily talk will be free. After the end of 250 minutes daily limit, the tariff will be charged as per the base plan. In this plan, 100 SMS facility is available daily.

This recharge plan is available in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, West Bengal, North East, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Chennai, UP East and UP West.

BSNL had also launched Ghar Wapasi Postpaid Plan for Rs 399. Under this plan, BSNL is offering 70 GB data every month to customers. Also under the rollover facility, 210 GB data can be availed. Apart from this, BSNL is also offering a postpaid plan of Rs 525 for users, under which customers will get 85 GB data.