Buy an iPhone 13 now or wait for iPhone 14? Rumours, leaks and more

New Delhi: Despite the fact that Apple is still yet to confirm anything specific regarding the iPhone 14 series, rumours and leaks have disclosed nearly all of the important features about the future iPhone models. The iPhone 14 is widely anticipated by Apple enthusiasts, but is the forthcoming iPhone worth the wait? Should one go for the iPhone 13 instead?

Consumers in India have recently shifted to the iOS ecosystem, and the reason for this is the country's aggressive pricing on iPhone models. Apple has worked with a number of e-commerce and financial platforms in India to offer iPhones at a lower cost.

The iPhone 13, which was released last year, is now available at a significantly cheaper price. The 128GB storage capacity of the iPhone 13 was launched at a retail price of Rs 79,900. The storage variants with 256GB and 512GB storage cost Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively.

The iPhone 13 is available for significantly less on Amazon, Flipkart, iStore, and Croma, among other online retailers. For example, the iPhone model is available on Amazon for as little as Rs 60,000, including the exchange incentive.

Eyeing the iPhone 13?

Getting iPhone 13 for the discounted price is a no-brainer. The model has a longer battery life, a better set of cameras than the iPhone 12, the most recent software updates, and powerful performance. The iPhone 13 comes equipped with Apple's latest A15 Bionic CPU, as well as at least 128GB of storage and up to 512GB. The iPhone 13 is the first iPhone without a 64GB storage capacity, which is a decision that Apple should have made a long time ago.

The iPhone 13's cameras are also among the best in their class, with one of the most advanced sensors of any model to date. It has a dual 12-megapixel sensor on the back panel, as well as an LED flash. The front shooter is seated inside the front notch. In terms of overall camera performance, the iPhone 13 takes amazing photos in practically all lighting circumstances, including low-light situations.

When it comes to deciding whether or not to purchase the iPhone 13, the decreased price makes it a great offer. If you own an older iPhone model, such as the iPhone 7 or iPhone 8, now is the time to upgrade to the iPhone 13. If you can wait a few months, the iPhone 13 will be slightly less expensive when Apple unveils the iPhone 14 later this year. That is, after all, the pattern that Apple follows every year. Apple reduced the price of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 11 with the release of the iPhone 13.

Should you wait for iPhone 14?

According to all the rumours and leaks on the internet, the iPhone 14 will be a slight upgrade over the iPhone 13. Cameras, battery life, and performance are likely to be upgraded. If you can't wait until September, when the iPhone 14 is expected to be released, opt for the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone 14 Max, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are scheduled to be unveiled as part of Apple's iPhone 14 series. When compared to their predecessors, all four models are expected to feature an A16 Bionic CPU, iOS 16, and improved battery and camera performance.

The iPhone 14 is likely to cost $799, which is around Rs 62,000. However, due to customs duty and GST, the phone is projected to be significantly more expensive in India. According to rumours, the iPhone 14 will be priced similarly to the iPhone 13's debut price of Rs 79,900 in India.