Call of Duty gets a Season 1 update; check new features here

A popular video game called Call of Duty has come up with the biggest update in the new year- Season 1 update, called the New Order instead of a season 14 that was supposed to be launched.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1 update basically has a lot of new and interesting features called a new multiplayer map, extended multiplayer game modes, new weapons and an upgraded Battle Royale mode. Also, it has brought in a new map called Reclaim and new earnable rewards, and a new Battle Pass.

Reclaim, its new map is enclosed in a holiday shopping complex which is categorized under a small to a midsize map, and therefore, players can now control the enemies on the ground floor of the complex or on the upper floors.

In its blog post, the company said, “large pieces of cover in front of the blockades on either side obstruct the view from the upper floors in addition to providing excellent coverage down the middle of the map. The accessible ground floor boutiques offer further opportunities for cover, and catching enemies by surprise.”

Other features are a new 3v3 Gunfight and a 20 player Attack of the Undead modes to the game. The new 3v3 Gunfight mode will include two teams of three players each who will fight against each other in a Gunfight format, where each kill will provide players with a new weapon to attack.

Apart from this, the new features are a Battle Pass which provides 50 tiers of free and premium content that includes new characters, new weapons, blueprints, charms and more. Other than that, the Blitz map has also been updated which will further allow 40 players to fight each other.