'Call of Duty' to get 'new Warzone experience' in 2022

New Delhi: American video game publisher Activision is working on two big `Call of Duty` initiatives for 2022, the company announced Friday.

According to The Verge, one is a sequel to 2019`s `Call of Duty: Modern Warfare`, and the other is a "new Warzone experience," both of which will be "designed together from the ground-up," as per a blog post.

It`s unclear if the new `Warzone` experience is a full-on sequel or a major update in the vein of Fortnite`s massive chapter changes. However, Activision is promising some big things.

You can expect "a massive evolution of battle royale with all-new playspace and a new sandbox mode ," the blog says, and a new engine that powers "both the new Call of Duty game release and Warzone."

Development of the new `Call of Duty` game and this new `Warzone` experience will be led by Infinity Ward, the studio that made `Modern Warfare`, `Infinite Warfare`, `Ghosts`, and other `Call of Duty` `titles, including the original.

Activision also announced changes on how it will improve the current `Warzone` experience, which has been heavily criticized in recent weeks due to bugs, exploits, and the prevalence of cheaters.

As per The Verge, in January, Microsoft had announced its intent to buy Activision Blizzard for USD 68.7 billion.While `Call of Duty` would certainly be a valuable Xbox-exclusive property, statements from Microsoft since the acquisition news suggest the company plans to keep `Call of Duty` and other Activision Blizzard games on multiple platforms.

