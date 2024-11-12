Advertisement
Canva Users Report Major Issues with Editing And Downloads; Here's How Netizens Reacted

Canva Status: Apart from India, Canva users in other countries, including the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and more, also reported issues with the platform. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2024, 05:25 PM IST
Image Credit: Canva (Official)

Canva Status: Canva, one of the most popular online graphic design platforms, is experiencing a significant outage affecting users across India and globally. The issue has left several users unable to edit or download their designs. Canva has officially confirmed the problems faced by people trying to visit the canva.com website on a desktop.

The outage, which began earlier today (November 12), affected users worldwide and sparked a flurry of complaints on social media. Apart from India, Canva users in other countries, including the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and more, also reported issues with the platform.

According to Downdetector, over 868 users encountered issues with Canva around 2:56 PM. Most users reported website access problems, while a smaller portion faced app-related difficulties. When attempting to load the site, users received a "504 Gateway Timeout" error, preventing access to Canva's templates, images, and other design tools.

In a statement on Canva’s status page, the company acknowledged, "We are aware that some users may experience an error page when visiting canva.com."

The popular photo editing platform Canva recently introduced new features in its Visual Suite, including an advanced text-to-image AI generator. This image creation tool offers versatile applications and is built on the Leonardo.AI Phoenix basic model. 

Here's How Netizen's Reacted

