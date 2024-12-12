Advertisement
OPENAI

ChatGPT Faces MAJOR Global Outage; Now Restored

Millions of AI service users could not access the OpenAI's AI-powered chat tool.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2024, 09:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: ChatGPT faced major global outage on Thursday, hours after the OpenAI's AI-powered chat tool announced integration with iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The AI prompt services were inaccessible across the world. However OpenAI has now restored services for millions of its subscribers.

OpenAI in its status report said,ChatGPT, Sora, and the API remain down. We have identified the issue and are rolling out a remediation. We are working as fast as we can to return service to normal and apologize for the downtime. We have reports of API calls returning errors, and difficulties logging in to platform.openai.com and ChatGPT. We have identified the issue and are working to roll out a fix."
 

 

We are continuing to work towards remediation. API traffic recovery is ongoing and we are bringing ChatGPT traffic back up by region. Sora is partially beginning to recover. API, ChatGPT, and Sora traffic has largely recovered. We are monitoring the situation to ensure full resolution, added OpenAI.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK