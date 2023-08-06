trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2645409
NewsTechnology
CHINA

China At Major Risk Of Losing Global Memory Chip, AI Race

China was recently seen as catching up quickly with global suppliers in the field of advanced 3D NAND flash and DRAM memory chips, but not anymore, reports the South China Morning Post.

Last Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 03:59 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

China At Major Risk Of Losing Global Memory Chip, AI Race Image Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: China may lag behind in the global memory chip and artificial intelligence (AI) race amid Beijing's restriction on US-based Micron Technology and export sanctions by the Joe Biden administration on American companies on sharing tech with China, the media reported on Sunday.

China was recently seen as catching up quickly with global suppliers in the field of advanced 3D NAND flash and DRAM memory chips, but not anymore, reports the South China Morning Post.

The gap "has widened again in the era of ChatGPT as Yangtze Memory Technologies Corporation (YMTC) and ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) are unable to press ahead with catch-up efforts due to the US export restrictions," said the report.

This could seriously hinder China's ability to develop large artificial intelligence (AI) models as South Korean companies like Samsung and SK Hynix take the lead.

Samsung said last month it has completed the development of GDDR7 DRAM for AI applications, and it will double down on high-bandwidth memory in 2024 to meet growing demand in AI applications.

“Meanwhile, rival SK Hynix, which tops the global HBM market with a 50 percent market share, is also set to double its HBM production next year for AI servers,” the report noted.

Micron, Samsung, and SK Hynix “remains the default choice for many downstream buyers, and that Beijing’s restrictions on Micron mostly benefited its two South Korean competitors”.

Micron had a 15 percent share of China’s server DRAM market. Big Tech Chinese firms like Alibaba Group, Tencent, and JD.com are keen to develop generative AI models. However, the restrictions are hampering their efforts.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train