International Data Corporation

Cloud IT infrastructure sales hit $14.5billion in Q1: IDC

Representational image

San Francisco: Revenue from the sale of IT infrastructure products (server, enterprise storage, and Ethernet switch) for Cloud environments, including Public and Private Cloud, reached $14.5 billion in the first quarter of 2019, an 11.4 per cent growth year-over-year.

According to the International Data Corporation's (IDC) "Worldwide Quarterly Cloud IT Infrastructure Tracker", Dell Technologies led with 17.8 per cent market share, followed by HPE (along with the new H3C Group) at 12 per cent and Cisco at 7.2 per cent.

The IDC lowered its forecast for total spending on cloud IT infrastructure in 2019 to $66.9 billion down 4.5 per cent from last quarter's forecast.

"As the overall IT infrastructure goes through a period of slowdown after an outstanding 2018, the important trends might look somewhat distorted in the short term," said Natalya Yezhkova, research vice president, Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies at IDC.

Vendor revenue from hardware infrastructure sales to public cloud environments in Q1 was down 13.4 per cent compared to the previous quarter (4Q18) but increased 8.9 per cent year-over-year to $9.8 billion.

After a strong performance in 2018, IDC expects the Public Cloud IT infrastructure segment to cool down in 2019 with vendor revenue dropping to $44.5 billion, a 2.2 per cent decrease from 2018.

In the first quarter of 2019, vendor revenues from Private Cloud environments increased 16.9 per cent year over year reaching $4.7 billion. IDC expects spending in this segment to grow 10.1 per cent year over year in 2019.

Cloud IT Infrastructure revenues were down slightly year over year in Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan) by 1.2 per cent.
 

