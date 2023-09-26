CMF By Nothing Launches Budget-Friendly Devices: Buds Pro, Watch Pro & Power Adapter Now Available In India

New Delhi: Nothing sub-brand CMF launched on Tuesday its new portfolio of affordable products in India. It includes Buds Pro, Smartwatch Pro, and Power adapter ‘One-to-power-all’. These devices are available to purchase through CMF by Nothing website from today itself.

These devices keep the minimalist design of Nothing defined by clean lines and a smooth aluminum alloy frame. All provides elegance and premium experience.

Silence Meets Power 'Buds Pro' - Specs & Price

TWS device Buds Pro promises to give a total playback up to 39 hours, 5000 hz extreme wide band noise cancellation, 45 db hybrid active noise cancellation plus transparency mode, 5.3 bluetooth and EQ customize sound with the adjustable equalizer.

It comes in three colours – white, black and orange.

It comes with IP54 dust and water resistance to make it invulnerable against elements.

The company said that CMF Buds Pro is built with a channel structure to reduce wind interference. Moreover, it provides a transparency mode which lets you hear external sounds while still enjoying music or calls.

Buds Pro’s effortless touch control totally gives you the upper hand to handle the device with your fingers, which is customizable in the Nothing X app.

The device starts at Rs 3,499.

See More Go Further 'Watch Pro' - Specs & Price

Another dynamic and affordable product in CMF portfolio is Watch Pro starting at Rs 4, 499. The smartwatch offers a powerful 1.96 AMOLED display with 410 x 502 resolutions and 58 FPS refresh rate. It provides ‘Always-on’ display.

The watch band comes in three colours – black, white, and orange.

The watch offers customized watch dials to change the dial as per on mood or match with your favourite photographs.

The smartwatch can pick up Bluetooth calls with AI Noise reduction.

Enhancing the smartwatch’s sturdiness, the smartwatch comes with IP68 water-resistance.

It sports all-round health monitor to access key data, including your heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, and stress levels to enhance your health journey.

The company promises to power up to 13 days for typical use, 45 days in power saving mode, 27 hours of continuous GPS use.

Other features include: find my watch, find my phone, weather forecast, camera control, voice assistant, alarm, and phone music control.

Power 65W - Price

The power adapter provides 3-in-1 compact design to charge all your hand devices. It offers 65 w fast charging with wide compatibility. It is available at Rs 2,999.